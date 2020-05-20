Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,072 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after purchasing an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,547,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,631,816. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

