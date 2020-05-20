Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 302,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 491,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,292,090. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 9,434,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,065,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

