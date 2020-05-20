Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 290,156 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 166.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,156 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

