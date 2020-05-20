Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 172.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 791.7% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 30,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 784,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,883,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.93.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.68 on Wednesday, reaching $363.80. The stock had a trading volume of 142,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,899. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

