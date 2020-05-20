Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 275.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.19. 7,473,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

