Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

