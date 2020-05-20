Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,454 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after buying an additional 1,081,491 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 752,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

