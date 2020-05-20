Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 113,179 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 113,179 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE COP traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 7,187,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,386. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

