Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.67. The stock had a trading volume of 708,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,524. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

