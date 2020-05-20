Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 15,312,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,581,748. The stock has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

