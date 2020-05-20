Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 639.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 41,973 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.2% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.88. 31,800,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

