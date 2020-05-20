Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $13.09 on Wednesday, hitting $229.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,581,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,846,508. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

