Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Facebook by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3,069.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. 31,783,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.33. The stock has a market cap of $607.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

