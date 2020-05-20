Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,339,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753,600 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Facebook worth $1,557,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

Facebook stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,167,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.