Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 543,810 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.59% of United Technologies worth $285,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,419,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

