Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $53,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $227.94. 267,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.