Fiera Capital Corp Has $57.88 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.35. 181,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.52. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

