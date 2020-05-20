Fiera Capital Corp Has $591.46 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.39% of Oracle worth $591,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. 908,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,553,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

