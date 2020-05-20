Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $122,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $974,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after buying an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.99. 19,216,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.04.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.