Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 95,898 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,898 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. 3,002,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,784,532. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $265.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

