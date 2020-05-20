Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.