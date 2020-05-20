Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

