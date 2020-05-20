Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

