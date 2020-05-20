Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 73,730 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,412,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,784,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

