Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GER traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

