Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 62.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.