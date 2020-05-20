Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 368.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,761,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

