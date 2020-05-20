Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 74.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of HCSG opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

