Heroux Devtek (HRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

HRX stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,560. The company has a market cap of $331.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.96. Heroux Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heroux Devtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.19.

In other Heroux Devtek news, Director Martin Brassard acquired 4,000 shares of Heroux Devtek stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.30 per share, with a total value of C$57,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,411 shares in the company, valued at C$2,465,477.30. Also, Director Gilles Labbé acquired 16,800 shares of Heroux Devtek stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$778,041. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $222,800.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

