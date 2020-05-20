Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.773 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hershey to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

NYSE HSY opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $493,657 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

