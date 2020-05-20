Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $7.25 on Tuesday, hitting $238.10. 9,379,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

