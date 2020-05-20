Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Home Depot by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $7.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,379,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

