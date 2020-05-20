Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

HD traded down $7.25 on Tuesday, hitting $238.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,376,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.36. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

