Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 71,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. 30,412,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,784,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. FIX raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.