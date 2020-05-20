iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $2,027,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 155,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 713,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $292.99. 5,320,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,047,449. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.30 and its 200 day moving average is $303.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

