iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1,015.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after acquiring an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.44. 5,377,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,728. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

