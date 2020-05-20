iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.12. 2,211,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,286. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

