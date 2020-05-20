Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 4.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $8.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.93.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

