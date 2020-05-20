Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $891,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.43. 3,671,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,650. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

