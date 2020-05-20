Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,373.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $947.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,263.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,813 shares of company stock worth $5,802,819. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

