Madison Wealth Management Buys 2,208 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.9% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. 31,800,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

