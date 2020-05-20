Madison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Madison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,276. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

