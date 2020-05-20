Madison Wealth Management Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 998.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $133.67. 805,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

