Madison Wealth Management Has $916,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

