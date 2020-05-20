Madison Wealth Management Invests $2.70 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,689,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,796,965. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

