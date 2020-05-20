Madison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Madison Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.9% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,813 shares of company stock worth $5,802,819. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.46 on Tuesday, reaching $1,373.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,028. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,263.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,329.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $947.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

