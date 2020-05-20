Madison Wealth Management Sells 390 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,106,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

