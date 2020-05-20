Madison Wealth Management Sells 900 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Madison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. 7,743,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

