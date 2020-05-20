Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

MA traded up $8.07 on Wednesday, hitting $298.80. 4,587,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,315. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

