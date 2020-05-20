Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

MCD traded up $4.53 on Wednesday, reaching $184.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,896,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day moving average of $192.58. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

